Luxurious 4/3/3 on greenbelt/pond in scenic Vale at Redbud. Amazing new floor plan features vaulted LR/kitchen/dining combo w/distressed beams & fireplace. Kitchen w/granite, soft-close doors & drawers, coffee bar & massive walk-in pantry. Master w/designer accent wall & bath w/dual vanities & walk-in full-tile shower w/frameless glass doors. Large closet w/access to laundry. Split floor plan with MIL suite. Expanded garage with workshop. Currently under construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The words of Sterlin Harjo and actors from the shot-in-Oklahoma film were greeted with applause.
- Updated
The six-story tower is located near 81st Street and Union Avenue in west Tulsa, just west of U.S. 75. Unit Corp. will remain a significant tenant in the building.
- Updated
The membership-only warehouse is planning a second Tulsa facility at northeast corner of 46th Street North and U.S. 169.
Watch Now: OU epidemiologist estimates delta variant pushed state's population immunity to 78%, doesn't expect COVID-19 uptick until winter
- Updated
However, Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said a series of facts remains unchanged: hospitals are full, health care providers are overwhelmed and emergency room waits are long.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
- Updated
Ragweed pollen alerts remain at the highest level from Oklahoma Allergy Clinic, according to a Sept. 20 report.
- Updated
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board last week had recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life with the possibility of parole.
- Updated
Heather Bycroft, a first-grade teacher at Bixby East Elementary, has been suspended after being arrested by federal authorities for charges "related to child pornography."
- Updated
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
- Updated
Trump regretted Tulsa rally: President Donald Trump expressed anger and frustration immediately following his campaign rally in Tulsa last June that did not quite unfold as expected, telling aides closest to him that it was the “biggest f—-ing mistake,” according to excerpts of a new book by Washington Post investigative reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.