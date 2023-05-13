BROKEN ARROW SCHOOLS!! 4/3.5/2, 4 living areas, 3,569 SF, Corner Lot on MAIN STREET! This beautiful craftsman style home built in 2021 has 3 bedrooms down, and 1 up. Open floor plan on 1st floor from the living room, to the dining and kitchen. Multiple living areas on 2nd floor as well as large balcony overlooking Main Street. 2nd floor designed to be used as Airbnb or separate living quarters with private exterior entrance to 2nd floor. 2nd floor has roughed in plumbing for kitchen or wet bar area. Large back patio with privacy fenced yard. This home is within walking distance to the Farmers' Market, restaurants, shops and all that the Rose District has to offer. Front porch and 2nd floor balcony are excellent for viewing parades and other Main Street activities. The entire home is foam insulated for keeping utility bills low. Garage is over-sized and provides extra storage or work space, along with double French doors that open to the back patio area.