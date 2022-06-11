 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $744,900

  • Updated
Stunning Home In Rose District! Hardwoods, 13' Ceilings, Thermal Windows, Calcutta Quartz, Custom Blinds, Commercial Appl, DBL Viking Oven, Double Side By Side Fridge, 36" Gas Cooktop, Coffee Bar. Office Niche Under Stairs, All Beds 1st Flr w/Private Baths. MSTR Bath w/Freestanding Tub, Tiled Shower, 2 Walk In Closets, 4th Bed STE/Game room Up w/Private Bath. 3 Car Rear Garage w/9' Garage Doors & 15' Ceiling, Storm Shelter, 1 Car Garage Has Heat/Air.

