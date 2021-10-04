 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $740,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $740,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $740,000

Amazing setup! Beautiful home with Inground Pool, Pergola, Fire Pit Table, on 10 Acres with 4 Car Garage, Saferoom, Full home Generator, Additional living quarters with Living, Bedroom, Bath and private entrance over 2nd 2 car garage. Beautifully Updated kitchen, All new windows throughout, master bedroom with personal climate control - mini split AC, Outdoor entertaining, Horse Stable/Barn and Shed with electric. Land has pond, creek treed area & beautiful views!! You’re going to love this!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News