4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $650,000

SignatureStyle EH Shultz plan with $40k in upgrades, sits on 0.9 acre next to woods in cul-de-sac! Watch deer, wall of windows, handscraped wood floors, Jack-n-Jill baths, 4th bedrm/gamerm has 2 walk-in closets w/full baths. Upgrades: stunning wood beamed vaulted ceilings, 20' stone fireplace w/built-ins. Office w/vaulted wood beams & dining w/decorative stone inset have addn sqft; ceiling-high kitchen cabinets, elegant lights, 9' ceilings, spacious covered porch, granite in kitchen & all baths & more.