4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $649,999

This 2021 one of a kind single story home is located in a highly desired gated community in the Lakes at Indian Springs. With 4beds,3.5Bath,3Car Garage,Office, & a Game room this single story split floor plan is a must see! Welcoming open entry into Large Vaulted Fam-room, Beamed chefs Kitchen w large island, & hidden walk-in pantry. Finished with Quartz,Granite, and Butcher Block countertops! Luxurious Master w spa-like bath, featuring a 4 jet shower tower system, & custom walk-in closet. Two laundry rooms. This home has a Lovely enclosed patio area with an exterior fireplace, leading out to a dog run with turf and a beautiful pond view! Large lot right under 1/2 acre, in private community w/lakes thru out & private golf/tennis club across the street.