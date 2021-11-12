 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $615,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $615,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $615,000

The Adelaide is a SHOW STOPPER! Master & study down, 3 beds and game room up. You will be blown away by the interior, picture windows, and fabulous kitchen with tons of storage and a huge island. This plan offers an open floor plan, over-sized dining nook, and great entertaining space. A convenient feature is access to the laundry room off the garage from the pantry, unload the groceries with ease. The master closet also walks through to the laundry room. This is a hidden gem, don't miss out on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News