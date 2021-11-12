4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $615,000

The Adelaide is a SHOW STOPPER! Master & study down, 3 beds and game room up. You will be blown away by the interior, picture windows, and fabulous kitchen with tons of storage and a huge island. This plan offers an open floor plan, over-sized dining nook, and great entertaining space. A convenient feature is access to the laundry room off the garage from the pantry, unload the groceries with ease. The master closet also walks through to the laundry room. This is a hidden gem, don't miss out on this one!