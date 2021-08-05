 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $599,000
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $599,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $599,000

The Adelaide floor plan: master and study down, 3beds and game room up. Statement entry, picture windows, open plan, over-sized nook, and great entertaining space. Room to add a pool, ask the builder how! Completion date is end of August. Hidden gem, Gated community, mature trees, walking trails, and outdoor basketball court.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News