4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $598,000

The Berkley is the one of the last available in The Reserve at Addison Creek. This plan offers an open concept kitchen and living area. Grand entry has a drop zone with access to the laundry room on the right, and a bedroom and bathroom to the left. Kitchen offers a large butlers pantry with large prep area. Spacious main bedroom with bathroom that has access to laundry room. Off the dining room, there is a hearth room with a fireplace. Pick your finishes!