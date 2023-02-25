Completed New Construction in gated neighborhood. Lots of first floor living, hardwoods and moldings galore. Open concept, Kitchen open to family room with see through fireplace to unique sunroom! Formal Dining Area Master Suite plus 2 bedrooms down. Flex room c/b Study. Oversized side patio , large backyard with room for pool. Upstairs host and oversize game room with bar area. Full bath and Bedroom.