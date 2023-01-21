 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $589,000

Courtyard Plan, spray foam insulation, High efficiency Trane HVAC, Low E windows & tankless water heater. Fantastic floor plan with 3 bedrooms down, 1 bedroom up. Come make your final selections to make this beautiful home yours! Scheduled to be completed within 60 days. Photos are from previous listing, 4105 W Baton Rouge is still under construction.

