4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $577,076

  • Updated
New construction Cypress plan w an incredible Great Room/Kitchen/Nook that measures over 40' wide! This floorplan must be seen! 3 beds + 2 1/2 baths down w formal study (could be 5th bed), separate Laundry so you don't walk in from garage looking at laundry. Huge walk-in Pantry (11'+ deep), quartz counters & island, stainless built-ins. Even the Utility Room is excellent w large under stairs closet, 5' mud bench. Wonderful Master Suite w beautiful Master Bath, large shower, stand alone tub. Stunning!

