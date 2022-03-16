4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

Perfect Residential or Commercial Land Opportunity!!! This beautiful piece of property is located on Aspen Rd w/ a nice home, building in back & pond to relax by. Build your business on this busy road frontage & walk home at the end of the day. Opportunity to start your OWN business! House is located in the middle of property. 3 living areas or two w/ game room. Breakfast nook & formal dining. 1st level is LR, Formal, Office, gameroom, Master, 1/2 bath. 2nd level 3 bedrooms, LR, small library, full bath.