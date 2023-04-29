Beautiful New Construction in highly desirable BA neighborhood. The main floor has everything you need, including 3 bedrooms, Florida room, and hobby room. Third bedroom down doubles as study. This unique floorplan is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing on your own in the sunroom. Large back patio and backyard yard has room for a pool. Upstairs has gameroom with bar area, fourth bedroom and bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimberly Elizabeth Graham, 52, was originally convicted and sentenced in a deadly 2007 hit-and-run crash.
Sweet, who represented himself in a federal trial, said “I lost a lot" but what hurt the most was losing “my best friend, my partner,” referri…
The origin story of an unlikely $11 billion company based in Tulsa in the words of co-founders Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux.
About every aspect of state government has a hand in workforce development, but no one is captaining the ship. Pass SB 621, writes Kevin Gross…
An exhibit featuring memorabilia from Roy Clark's life and career soon will be on display at Church Studio. Clark decided to make Tulsa his ho…