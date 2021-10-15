 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

There's EVERYTHING to love about this home, from its quiet Berwick cul-de-sac to its charm inside & out. This beauty has 2 bedrooms downstairs, hand-scraped wood floors, wood blinds & custom touches throughout this beauty. There's an office downstairs & huge game rm up that can also be a second office. TONS of storage & a kitchen/great room combo that's perfect for entertaining. Outside is tranquil w/big covered patio, pergolas & stone fireplace. Perfect year-round. This pristine property won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News