4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

There's EVERYTHING to love about this home, from its quiet Berwick cul-de-sac to its charm inside & out. This beauty has 2 bedrooms downstairs, hand-scraped wood floors, wood blinds & custom touches throughout this beauty. There's an office downstairs & huge game rm up that can also be a second office. TONS of storage & a kitchen/great room combo that's perfect for entertaining. Outside is tranquil w/big covered patio, pergolas & stone fireplace. Perfect year-round. This pristine property won't last long!