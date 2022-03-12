 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

Thoughtfully designed custom farmhouse on 3.51 acres in BA school district. 4/3/3 w/bonus room and study. Covered porches wrap the front and back of the home with gas grill hook-up. Enclosed/screened porch w/fireplace. Kitchen with oversized granite island with double oven. Walk-in pantry. Large built in Superior Regal series gun safe. Security/video surveillance system. Jack and Jill bath upstairs. Pocket doors. Shiplap. Plenty of space to build your shop. Horses allowed. Agent/owner.

