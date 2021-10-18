 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $569,000

One of a kind, private home on almost an acre! There's about 400-500 square footage not accounted for in this well taken care of home with enclosed sunroom, 2nd living, reading room full of windows and natural light. Seller also added a full bathroom upstairs for a complete guest suite & cedar closet off the gameroom or additional living space. City of Tulsa owns almost all land adjacent to property which leaves you a nice wooded area to enjoy.

