Why wait for New Construction? This stunning home is move-in ready with many custom extras and loads of space! Modern/Transitional vibe with plenty of natural light and neutral finishes. Show stopping Contemporary Fireplace is flanked by built-ins in Living. EXTRAS INCLUDE Chef’s Kitchen with Built-In Side by Side Fridge/Freezer, Double Ovens, incredible Marble Island and Hardwoods throughout 1st Level, including Primary and Guest Bedroom, 1st level Office and Powder Bath. 1st level Primary and Guest Bedroom have Ensuite Baths featuring luxury designer finishes. Large Game Room up plus 2 Bedrooms and Pullman Bath. Tankless Hot Water. Plenty of room for your Pool! Or, just enjoy the neighborhood pool right round the corner.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $567,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An agreement with City Year was renewed, along with all other consent agenda items, though frustration extended to public comments at the end …
This upcoming football season is at the highest level of high-stakes unpredictability.
The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school foot…
When cities and utilities excavate water mains to work on them, they often uncover lead water pipe as well. But instead of digging it up once …
The new pie is a vanilla crème pie topped with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces in a chocolate crust.