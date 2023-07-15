Why wait for New Construction? This stunning home is move-in ready with many custom extras and loads of space! Modern/Transitional vibe with plenty of natural light and neutral finishes. Show stopping Contemporary Fireplace is flanked by built-ins in Living. EXTRAS INCLUDE Chef’s Kitchen with Built-In Side by Side Fridge/Freezer, Double Ovens, incredible Marble Island and Hardwoods throughout 1st Level, including Primary and Guest Bedroom, 1st level Office and Powder Bath. 1st level Primary and Guest Bedroom have Ensuite Baths featuring luxury designer finishes. Large Game Room up plus 2 Bedrooms and Pullman Bath. Tankless Hot Water. Plenty of room for your Pool! Or, just enjoy the neighborhood pool right round the corner.