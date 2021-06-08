 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $549,000

STUNNING & STYLISH! Executive home w/coveted, flexible floorplan & amazing attention to detail on corner lot in gated neighborhood. Dramatic entry opens to dining w/soaring ceilings. Spacious living w/hand-scraped hardwoods opens to chef’s kitchen w/ quartz, SS apps, bar seating & sunny b’fast area. Master suite down w/spa-like bath & awesome closet. 2nd bed down w/ensuite bath. Great bed/bath layout + theater room w/kitchenette up. Extended covered patio looks to fully fenced backyard w/room for pool! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News