Enjoy LUXURY living and BEAUTIFUL scenery in this FABULOUS Home and GATED GOLF Community! OPEN Floorplan with main square footage on 1st level. Split Floorplan w/ 3 Bedrooms and Office and Sunroom down. Upstairs has LARGE Gameroom & 1 Bedroom w/Private bath-PERFECT for guests! HUGE laundry room, 3 Attic spaces, Lots of great Closets, Tankless Water Heater, and Storm Shelter/Saferoom in Garage. LOADED with Upgrades and Beautiful Attention to Detail throughout. SUNROOM with AMAZING Sunset and Golf views! WONDERFUL Community, Location and Home. Heat and Cooled Sunroom of 168 sq ft is not included and could be added to the total square footage of the house.