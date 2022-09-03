 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $545,000

This custom one-of-a-kind contemporary design offers 4 beds, 4 baths, 2 living rooms, office/formal dining, 3 car garage & a balcony with amazing view. Oversized living room with high ceiling and lots of natural light. Master with a great size master closet. Mostly hardwood floor in first floor. Bixby Schools. 2 beds and office downstairs. Spacious kitchen with island. Beautiful stone fireplace. Full gutters and sprinkler system included. Neighborhood Pool. Quick access to the Creek Turnpike and shopping.

