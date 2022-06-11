4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $545,000

Stunning home in Coveted Shadow Trails!! This home is not only beautiful but has a great floor plan & many upgrades including; Quartz Counter tops throughout, Full Built-ins, Custom Shades, Smart Thermostat & Light switches, Pre-wired for Surround Sound & MORE. Primary suite, Guest Room with access to bathroom & office are downstairs, two additional bedrooms & fantastic game room upstairs w/closet! Easy walk to the neighborhood pool or enjoy the view out the front door of the pond. Call to see today!