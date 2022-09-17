Beautiful home in Bixby School District. Large corner lot. 4 Bedrooms (2 down, 2 up). Large Kitchen with Granite and butlers pantry. Theater Room upstairs with large flex space. Family Room with Stone Fireplace. Hardwood in primary and guest room downstairs. Amenities galore! Owner Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $545,000
-
- Updated
