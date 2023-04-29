Imagine waking up to the East rising sun in this beautiful, Executive built home. This property is move-in ready and immaculate, offering 2 true suites down along with beautiful finishes and craftmanship. Conveniently located with easy access to the highway. Some of the features include elegant study, a wet bar off the kitchen, desirable white oak wood floors and natural stone countertops. Energy savings with spray foam insulation and high efficiency HVAC systems.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $540,000
