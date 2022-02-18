 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $539,500

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $539,500

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $539,500

Brand New Construction in highly desirable Bixby North school district. This Prestige floor plan boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This house is currently under construction, so call today to pick your finishes and make this house a home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert