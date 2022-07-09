 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $537,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $537,000

Modern farmhouse in Rose District. Custom built for efficiency with dual climate controls. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets & drawers, a large walk-in pantry, hidden microwave and coffee bar, 2 washers & dryers w/WIFI capability, upstairs 2 large bedrooms share Pullman bath w/separate sink areas, bonus room has walk-in closet. 2nd garage bay 52' long w/14' garage door for RV/boat. Walk to Main Street, then back home to enjoy a fire on your private back porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert