 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $535,000

Gated, single street neighborhood, mostly one level home w/game room and full bath up (could be 4th bedroom) Gourmet kitchen w/double ovens, oversized Island, abundance of cabinets, and large breakfast room. Open plan. Split bedrooms. Vaulted Masterbedroom w/ hardwoods adjacent master bath and large walkin closet. 2 additonal beds, with large bath between them. Large study and a flex room w/ built in desk and shelves. Covered patio w/ private yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert