Back on market due to no fault of seller. A RARE JEWEL: Exquisite single-level home in the gated neighborhood of Wellstone at Forest Ridge overlooks the signature 16th hole; offering luxury living and priceless views. Features a 2nd living/theater room, beautiful formal dining, and a comfortable family room open to a spacious kitchen. The kitchen boasts an 8ft granite island, a 5x12 walk-in pantry, pull-out drawers in the lower cabinets, an abundance of counter space, and of course, those magnificent views! The separate primary suite has its own climate control for ultimate comfort. Secondary bedrooms are located in their own wing of the home which is designed with extra wide halls and doorways. A large utility room with space for a second refrigerator or freezer leads to a 3 car garage with insulated doors and a 4 x 5 climate controlled Safe room. The home also features Plantation Shutters on windows which are Soft Low E and tilt out for easy cleaning. New roof installed 7/23! If you are looking for comfortable luxury with some of the best views at Forest Ridge, look no further! Homeowners also enjoy discounted membership to Forest Ridge amenities including golf, tennis, pool, gym, dining and more.