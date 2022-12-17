 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $529,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $529,000

BUILDER IS OFFERING 5K TOWARDS CLOSING. A TOTAL IMPROVEMENT OF 15K! Brand new construction in sought-after Shadow Trails. This home has a large Master, 1 bedroom and 2 full baths down with office and over-sided living area. 2 bed, 2 bath, & game room up. Master has huge walk-in closet. Full gutters & full sprinkler system included. Soaring ceilings, upscale lighting, appliances, countertops, and much more. Neighborhood Pool. Quick access to the Creek Turnpike & shopping.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert