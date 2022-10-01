 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $529,000

  • Updated
Stacked plan with master + 2nd bed + office downstairs. 2 beds, Jack and Jill bath and game room upstairs. Refined style in Shadow Trails. 95% efficient furnace, full gutters, full sprinkler system, granite countertops with 6 cm island, 6 burner gas stove, 8' iron front door, 16 seer AC, tornado shelter, neighborhood + pool and pond. Close and quick access to Creek turnpike. Close to shopping, Bixby schools and more.

