4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $525,000

  • Updated
Better than new construction one owner model home!!!!! You don't want to miss out on this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath beauty, with an oversized office and game room perfect for entertaining! Located in Broken Arrow school district this house has it all, covered patio and large back yard. Neighborhood features community pool. Close to the turnpike and Warren theater. Come make this home your own!

