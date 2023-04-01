Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home on 1/2 acre lot in South Brook. Built in 2022, this home has added value - white oak hardwood floors costing over $18,000, custom blinds throughout, crown mouldings, all added by owner after purchase. Office and gameroom have 13 ft. ceilings and 11 ft. ceiling in living room. Heat & air ducted to insulated garage. Huge covered back patio. Extra long driveway. Seller will leave refrigerator with acceptable price.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $515,000
