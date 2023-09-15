PRICE REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! Beautiful established home in the desirable neighborhood of River Ridge. Peaceful country living located conveniently for easy access to Hwy 51 or the Creek Turnpike. New Roof and Hardie Plank siding in 2023. Come add your personal touch to this nostalgic beauty or update for a contemporary showplace. You decide! Home is being sold AS IS-Seller will do no repairs, but the potential is limitless. 3300+ Sqft home is nestled on 2+ wooded acres and includes a 1200 sqft shop (exempt from inspections) with heat, air and a separate septic system. Well has recently been services and updated to 1 hp pump. Property also backs up to a 5-acre greenbelt, which in turn backs up to the Golf Club of Oklahoma.