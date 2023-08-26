Enjoy LUXURY living and BEAUTIFUL scenery in this FABULOUS Home and GATED GOLF Community! OPEN Floorplan with main square footage on 1st level. Split Floorplan w/ 3 Bedrooms and Office and Sunroom down. Upstairs has LARGE Gameroom & 1 Bedroom w/Private bath-PERFECT for guests! HUGE laundry room, 3 Attic spaces, Lots of great Closets, Tankless Water Heater, and Storm Shelter/Saferoom in Garage. LOADED with Upgrades and Beautiful Attention to Detail throughout. SUNROOM with AMAZING Sunset and Golf views! WONDERFUL Community, Location and Home.