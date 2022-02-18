 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $509,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $509,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $509,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION - This modern stucco Rachelle plan has all the things you’ll love! Two bedrooms + office down, two bedrooms + game room up, 3 1/2 baths, 3 car garage. Extra-large covered patio is perfect for entertaining! Built-ins flanking gas log fireplace, walk-in pantry w/sink + window for natural lighting, drop zone from garage, wood flooring, beautiful moldings, & more. Est completion Feb/Mar 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert