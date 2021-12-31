4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $509,900

Country quiet on half acre lot, about 1 mile from Creek TP with a pond view! Approx completion 02/28/2022. Casual elegance is the best way to describe this 4 bed/3 1/2 bath/flex room/game room home. This open floor plan, high end amenities and huge back yard is perfect for entertaining and comfortable enough for everyday living! Hardwood flooring and ceiling treatments throughout living areas. En suite and 2nd bedroom with private bath downstairs. Game room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Huge covered patio.