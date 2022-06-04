 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $509,481

New construction Valencia plan with high ceilings throughout, large open area w Great Room, Nook & Kitchen, all w 16' ceiling & wood beams. Main level Gameroom! Lots of wood flooring. Beautiful Kitchen w built-in stainless appliances, pendant lights, granite island & counters, very large walk-in pantry. Powder room just off Kitchen. Wonderfully spacious Master Bath w dual vanities, stand-alone soaker tub, large tiled shower w bench. Large walk-in Master Closet. All bedrooms w walk-in closets.

