4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $504,900

Tytan Station is a development in the Rose District by Born Again Restored. It consist of 4 single family homes, located 1 Blk east of Main, on the SE corner of 1st & Ft. Worth St. Incredible floor plan, spacious rooms, excellent storage. The 3rd level consist of a spacious bedroom, full bath and large living spaces, perfect for quest quarters or private work space. Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and finishes throughout. Front balconies, covered patios, mud room with storage lockers

