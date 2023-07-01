Beautiful almost new home on corner lot in Shadow Trails neighborhood, Bixby schools. Beautiful Home with so many great features like hardwood floors downstairs, iron railings, office , beautiful white kitchen with granite and butlers panty. 4 bedrooms (2 down 2 up) plus Theater room Loft/flex space upstairs, media room, and two bedrooms with Pullman bath. Large corner lot. Neighborhood pool!! Owner/Agent