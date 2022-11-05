 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $499,000

  • Updated
This custom and one of a kind design offers 4 beds, 3 baths, office 3 car garage & game room in coveted Shadow Trails. Bixby Schools. 3 beds and office downstairs. Unique open floor plan w/formal open dining, spacious kitchen, fireplace, custom island. Game room with a nice view. Neighborhood Pool. Quick access to the Creek Turnpike & shopping.

