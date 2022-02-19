 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $499,000

Smart new construction plan. Conveniently located near Creek Turnpike in Broken Arrow. Light and bright transitional finishes and fixtures throughout. Large laundry flows seamlessly into master suite. Guest bedroom with full private bath located on the first floor. Kitchen over looks living room with a built in bar. Large island with extra storage. Spacious office near the front of the house. Huge game room on second floor. Near neighborhood pool.

