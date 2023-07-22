The Tucson Plan offers high end finishes & on-trend colors, high quality windows, tankless HWH, gorgeous fixtures, countertops, hardwoods, backsplash, tile and more! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms + office down and laundry off master closet. Open & bright kitchen with bar seating, dining & walk-in pantry. Game room + bedroom and full bath upstairs. Neighborhood offers: pool, cabana and walking trails, close to shopping and highways. Photos are of previously built Tucson Plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $494,900
