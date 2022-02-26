4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $491,949

New construction Westport plan. High ceiling throughout the home range from 9' up to 16'. Great Room with 16' ceiling with 3 wood beams. Very open plan with the Kitchen & Great Room combined to a wonderful 35' 9" deep, with a fireplace on the opposite wall from the Kitchen! Formal dining next to Kitchen with view out back. Hardwood flooring in Foyer, Great Room, Kitchen, Dining. Master Suite w/spacious bathroom, very large walk-in closet and door to the Laundry Room. Main floor Flex Room w/attached bath!