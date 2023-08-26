New construction w/ wonderful flow throughout the home. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, office & game room. Beautiful hardwoods, tall living room ceilings w/ crown molding, floor to ceiling tiled fireplace & wall of windows. Living opens to kitchen with stylish granite counters, glass backsplash, soft close cabinets & large walk-in pantry. Primary bed w/ tray ceilings, private bath w/ dual vanities, tiled shower & soaker tub. Laundry off of master closet. Upstairs w/ large bedroom, full bath, reading/study nook & game room w/ picturesque windows. Tankless water heater, full privacy fence, full gutters & sprinkler system included! Bixby schools & close to turnpike for quick access around town. Wonderful community with neighborhood events, enjoy the catch and release fishing pond, walking paths & pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $489,900
