Tytan Station is another development in the Rose District by Born Again Restored. It consist of 4 single family homes, 1 Blk east of Main St. Incredible floor plan, spacious rooms, excellent storage. The 3rd level consist of a spacious bedroom, full bath, and large living spaces, perfect for guest quarters or private work space. Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and finishes throughout. Front balconies, covered patios, mud room with storage lockers
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
USC's Lincoln Riley chased Gentry Williams. Jackson State's Deion Sanders wanted him. But the BTW star stayed true to OU
- Updated
Booker T. Washington's Gentry Williams signed with Oklahoma during a family signing ceremony at his home on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
"I challenge the City Council to launch an investigation and to see what can be done with the lease holders and the builders," writes Tulsa resident Derek Duvall.
- Updated
Chicken and the Wolf, Señor Pablo, Tokyo Garden and fRoot Bowls are the other vendors.
State auditor to lawmakers: Epic Charter Schools mismanagement is largest abuse of taxpayer funds 'in the history of this state'
- Updated
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to @tulsaworld on Tuesday that it has completed its years-long investigation into Epic and turned it over to the state attorney general for review. #oklaed
- Updated
“Threats to life and property are possible,” NWS Tulsa says. "Considerable amounts of ice, sleet and snow are forecast, leading to travel impacts. Power outages are possible."
Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, judges on "The Masked Singer," walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source says.
- Updated
The 4.5 on Monday is tied with four others for the 13th strongest in state history.
- Updated
Two 12-year-old boys had been hit by vehicles less than an hour apart while sledding in Broken Arrow, police said Thursday. Officers are still trying to find the driver who fatally struck one of the boys.
New OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel allows Jeff Lebby to jumpstart his offensive installation
- Updated
Naming Dillon Gabriel the starter was an easy choice for OU's offensive coordinator, who needs veteran leadership at his unit’s most important position.
- Updated
'It's a little surreal,' Mayor G.T. Bynum has said, to be working on the same project his grandfather worked on in the 1960s.