Builder Model Home with an incredible list of features and additions. Decorated by an award winning Interior Designer. Front Study w 12' vaulted ceiling & French doors. Hardwood flooring in Foyer, Powder Bath, Utility, Great Room. Oversized wood-look tile in Kitchen and Nook. Master Bed down with all others up makes for privacy. Master Bath w split vanity, stand-alone soaker tub, large tiled shower w bench, large walk-in closet w door to Utility & Laundry. Beautiful Kitchen w quartz counters & island, pendant lights, built-in stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry. Gameroom/3 beds/bath on 2nd level.