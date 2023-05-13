Brand New Construction in highly desirable Bixby East school district. The Tucson plan offers high end finishes & on-trend colors, LOW -E vinyl windows, tankless HWH, gorgeous fixtures, countertops, hardwoods, backsplash, tile and more! 3 bedrooms + office down and laundry off master closet. Open & bright kitchen with bar seating, dining & walk-in pantry. Game room + bed and full bath upstairs. Neighborhood offers: pool, cabana and walking trails, close to shopping and highways.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $469,000
