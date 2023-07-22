This 2-Story Modern Farm home that sits on over a 1/2 acre lot in South BA is a MUST SEE! One owner, barely over 2 years old this home offers a LARGE back yard, LARGE master, two living areas, spacious office and 4 bedrooms. Less than 2 miles from the creek this home will not last long, so go show, show, show!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
"Why does the state of Oklahoma expect its taxpaying citizens to tolerate a malfunctioning tax-supported agency?" asks Jenks resident Barbara …
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Tulsa's iconic and nationally recognized shopping destination has a lot of questions surrounding it. James D. Watts Jr. found some answers and…
So which Big 12 program plays in the best stadium, and why?