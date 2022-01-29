 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $452,741

New construction home. 9'+ ceilings throughout. Hardwood flooring in Foyer, Great Room, Study, Kitchen and Nook. Wonderful Study with 13' cathedral ceiling directly off foyer, as well as 1/2 bath. Open plan with Great Room, KT and Nook. Incredible master suite with very large walk-in closet and exit to Laundry rm. Very open and spacious Master Bath with dual vanities, large walk-in tiled shower and stand-alone tub. Very large covered patio.

