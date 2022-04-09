 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $450,000

NEW & Stylish! This gently lived-in Brumble beauty offers high end finishes & on-trend colors, upgraded security system, tankless HWH, new fence, high-quality window shades & landscaping. 3 bedrooms+office (closet) down & laundry off master closet. Open & bright kitchen with bar seating, dining & walk-in pantry. Game room+bed & full bath up. Gorgeous fixtures, countertops, hardwoods, backsplash, tile and handrail choices! Neighborhood pool, cabana and paths. Recent inspections available!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert